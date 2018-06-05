Chesterfield car fire started deliberately

A car found well alight in a field in Chesterfield is believed to have been started deliberately.

At 3.30am today, Tuesday, June 5 firefighters from Chesterfield station were called to reports of a car fire in a field off Linacre Road.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival this incident involved a car which was well alight. Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“Derbyshire Police also attended as fire is believed to be a deliberate ignition.”