Chesterfield campaigner Anne demands MPs act on climate change at historic London lobby

A campaigner from Chesterfield joined over 12,000 others to call on MPs outside Parliament, including local MP Toby Perkins, to urgently act on climate change.

In the largest-ever environmental lobby of Parliament, on June 26, more than 200 MPs came out to meet with their constituents – who urged their MPs to pass ambitious new laws that cut plastic waste, improve air quality and help stop the UK’s contribution to climate change by 2045.

Anne Peacey, a volunteer with the Catholic aid agency CAFOD, joined thousands of other campaigners outside Parliament for the ‘The Time is Now’ climate lobby - to show their concern for the need to protect our home.

Anne, who is also chair of the National Justice and Peace Network, a grassroots Catholic organisation working for global justice, said: “I’m here because I have two beautiful grandchildren who I watch doing cartwheels in the park and making daisy chains and I want a good world for them.

“My seven-year old granddaughter is already concerned about the environment. What will the world be like for them?

“The momentum on climate change is growing, there are lots of church groups here, lots of young people, anything that engages power is great.

“We really have the power here, if we keep lobbying our MPs then they have to take note because if we don’t vote for them, they don’t get in.”

Joining with other Chesterfield locals to talk to local MP Toby Perkins about what more could be done on the issue, Anne raised her ideas about working with local catering companies active in schools and colleges to reduce the use of single use plastics.

“Small steps like that are quite useful,” she said, “as young people are very often open to these ideas.”

The Time is Now climate lobby was organised by over 100 organisations – members of the Climate Coalition - who believe now is the time to confront the climate crisis and show our politicians their constituents really do care about tackling climate change.

CAFOD’s director, Christine Allen, said: “Humanity still has the ability to work together for our common home – and today we joined with 12,000 others for the good of our shared family and world.

“Meeting with our MPs helps to bring a new hope and new vision, and we hope that the thousands of voices who united to raise their concern for our climate will send a strong message to Parliament.

“It is so powerful to see Catholics from all around England and Wales, including people from Chesterfield, standing shoulder to shoulder with our sisters and brothers around the world.”

