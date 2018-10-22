`

Chesterfield campaign bus message slammed as 'crass' and 'gross'

The bus reportedly set off to the march from Chesterfield.
MP for North East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley, has slammed a message displayed on a campaign bus, reportedly from Chesterfield, which travelled to the People's Vote march in London.

Up to 700,000 people, who are wanting a referendum on the final Brexit vote, attended a protest in Parliament Square on Saturday.

One bus, believed to have set off from Chesterfield, was pictured displaying a message saying: "UK now in so much trouble government appointed Suicide Minister! Don't top yourself...Demand a People's Vote."

The banner is thought to have been in reference to the recent appointment of Jackie Doyle-Price, as the first-ever minister for suicide prevention.

Mr Rowley said: "As one of Chesterfield's MPs, I can tell you that this bus doesn't speak for my hometown on either the crass statement or the request for a second vote."

Other people also commented on the picture, describing it as 'gross', 'disgusting' and 'shocking'.

A spokesperson for the People's Vote UK said that the banner 'was nothing to do with us', was not approved or authorised by the campaign and described it as 'totally inappropriate'.