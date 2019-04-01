Chesterfield businesswoman's Brownie Batter Easter Egg goes viral

A Chesterfield businesswoman’s video of her tasty Easter creation has gone viral.

Amy Bamford, owner of Rate Good Brownie Boxes, was delighted to find out one of her original products had gone down a treat online.

Amy Bamford with her Brownie Batter Easter Egg. Pictures and video by Brian Eyre.

It is half an Easter egg packed full of brownie batter and lots of mini eggs.

Amy, 29, said: "The reaction to my Brownie Batter Easter Eggs has been incredible.

"Initially Rylan on BBC Radio 2 gave my business a shout out and my website received an influx of orders.

Amy Bamford's Brownie Batter Easter Egg.

"Then PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Pretty 52 all got in touch and shared a video of my creation on Facebook which caused other smaller companies share it.

"My website orders have increased so much and it’s still snowballing after all the exposure.

"The overriding reaction is positive... Some people comment on the amount of sugar but I never advertise to children or have products aimed at children and I believe adults can make decisions on their own nutrition.

"A lot of customers get in touch with me just to say how much they love it and how different it is to everything else."

Amy added: "I started my business as a hobby and in less than two years I’m getting to the point where I’m expanding.

"I’d love to inspire other local people to turn their passions into a business, especially when the high street is struggling."