Chesterfield businesswoman and partner offer to help people during big freeze

A Chesterfield businesswoman and her partner are proving that community spirit is alive and well during the current cold snap.

As heavy snow and freezing cold temperatures grip the county, generous Alysha Bradley and her other half Daniel are today offering to drop off food supplies to Chesterfield's elderly residents and help take NHS staff to the town's Royal Hospital.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alysha, who owns FACEit Aesthetics and Beauty, said: "Giving back to the community is something that I love to do.

"Because our business is successful we are fortunate to be in a position to help with these things.

"It feels good to help the residents of Chesterfield and it's nice to be nice," added Alysha, who lives in Walton.

So if you know an elderly resident who needs produce like bread and milk or if you know NHS workers who need transportation to the Royal today, call the couple on 07710633012.

Meanwhile, big-hearted Craig Furniss has put this public post on Facebook offering to help people during the so-called 'beast from the east