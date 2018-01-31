Chesterfield businessman Mike Hyman remains on bail after arrest

High-profile Chesterfield businessman Mike Hyman and his wife remain on bail after being arrested on suspicion of theft last year.

Mr Hyman, co-founder of Chesterfield-based charity Kids 'n' Cancer, and his wife June were arrested in March.

After they were arrested, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into Kids 'n' Cancer to 'assess serious concerns about its management and governance'.

The Charity Commission also froze Kids 'n' Cancer's bank accounts.

The Charity's Commission's investigations continue.

This morning, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said the pair remain on bail.

Mr Hyman co-founded Kids 'n' Cancer in 2010.

The charity's website stated: "We assist children in the UK suffering from mass tumour cancers to access potentially life-saving proton therapy treatment in the USA if appropriate to their condition."