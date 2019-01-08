Chesterfield Bowling Club celebrates its top players at prize-giving ceremony

Historic Chesterfield Bowling Club held its annual dinner and prize-giving at the Proact stadium.

Town mayor Councillor Stuart Brittain presented the Mayor’s Cup to Geoff Mitchell and to runner-up David Nightingale.

The singles handicap competition 2018 was won by John Shackleton who went on to win the club’s Past Presidents Trophy and the knockout singles night competition.

Other winners include: doubles handicap winners - Bill Webster and Steve Walmsley, the club’s newcomer trophy the Tyros - Andrew Shepherd, J.H, Reaney Singles - Hanson Stevens, Etherington Handicap for members over 65 - Bill Webster, knockout doubles - Alan Bostock and Chris Dent, knockout triples - Alan Bostock, Andrew Eland and Roland Heath, The Derbyshire Times Cup - Ben Stubbins, Frank Clifford Shield - Brian Buck and Ray Longstaff, Walter Burrows Under 65’s - Andrew Eland, Indoor Winter Tables winner - Andrew Eland.

After-dinner entertainment was provided by comedian Mick Gold.