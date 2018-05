A Chesterfield beauty business is set to host a family fun day over the weekend.

Belle Vie on Sheffield Road will hold the event from noon on Sunday.

It will include rodeo bulls, games, raffles and hot food.

The event will also remember business owner Alysha Bradley's brother Lex - who sadly died of cancer aged 32 recently - and raise funds for his two young children.

Visit Belle Vie's Facebook page for more information.