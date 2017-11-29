Chesterfield-based firm announces nearly 30 redundancies

Nearly 30 jobs have been lost at a business in Chesterfield.

Insurance firm Markerstudy has made 27 people redundant from its third party claims team.

A further four employees have left the company, based on Britannia Road, after finding new work.

However, it has been confirmed 19 people have joined the business's first party claims team and Auto Windscreens, which is part of the Makerstudy group.

Gary Humphreys, group underwriting director at Markerstudy, said: "We recently reviewed our claims operating model across the business ... specifically to remove the third party team from our Chesterfield site.

"Twenty-seven employees have, subsequently and regrettably, been made redundant and four employees have also left the business, securing alternative work prior to consultation ending on November 7.

"To minimise the numbers of potential redundancies, 19 employees have been redeployed through vacancies in first party claims and Auto Windscreens, both based in Chesterfield.

"We continue to endeavor to offer support to those affected."

Earlier this year, Markerstudy was named the fourth best big company to work for in the UK by the Sunday Times newspaper.