Chesterfield barber needs your donations to help put smiles on patients' faces at Christmas

A big-hearted Chesterfield barber will put a smile on stroke patients' faces this Christmas Day - and he needs your help.

Paul Smith, who works at Brampton Barbers, is collecting donations which he will take to people on the Eastwood ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on December 25.

The 56-year-old - whose mum is currently being treated on the unit after she suffered a stroke around two months ago - said he has been left 'heartbroken' at the number of patients who don’t have visitors.

"I wanted to do something about this so I came up with the idea of collecting donations to take up to patients on Christmas Day," said Alfreton man Paul, who also suffered a stroke at the start of the year and had to rebuild his life.

"While visiting my mum, I've got to know so many of the other patients and it’s so sad to see how many don’t get people coming to see them.

"Sadly many of them won't have any visitors or gifts to open on Christmas Day so I'm going to step in and put a smile on their faces - and I'm appealing for people's help."

If you have dressing gowns, pyjamas and other nightwear or toiletries (but not aerosol cans) and you would like to donate them for Paul's good deed, simply drop them off at Brampton Barbers on 167 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Paul added: "Anything will be gratefully received and will go so far in helping the less fortunate at such a special time."

