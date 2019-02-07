Chesterfield bar hits back after complaint about disabled toilet

A Chesterfield bar has insisted its disabled toilet was in the process of being refurbished at the weekend – after concerns were raised about the state of it.

A woman, who has a colostomy bag and does not want to be named, visited Association with a friend on Saturday night when she needed to use the disabled toilet and saw it looked like this.

The Association's disabled toilet on Saturday night.

In a tweet complaining to the Association, the woman’s friend said she was ‘disgusted’.

Simon Noone, operations director for Black Cat Bars Ltd – which operates the Corporation Street bar – said: “The disabled toilet was in the process of being refurbished on the night in question.

“This included laying a new floor, hence why the equipment was where it was.

“We’re surprised she has taken this to the papers as she made no complaint at the time.

The Association's newly-refurbished toilet.

“We always endeavour to resolve complaints and issues as they arise.”

He added that the manager offered to clear the cleaning equipment out of the way for the woman and she responded with ‘no, it’s fine’.