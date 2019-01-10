Chesterfield bar given permission to extend opening hours

A Chesterfield bar has been given permission to extend its opening hours.

Black Cat Bars Ltd, which operates Association on Corporation Street, submitted an application to Chesterfield Borough Council to vary its premises licence.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the authority's licensing committee approved the application - meaning that the bar can extend the sale of alcohol by an hour until 4am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and extend opening hours by an hour until 4.30am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

As previously reported, the council received a letter against the application from Townwalk Ltd, which represents residents living in the Town Walk apartments on Tapton Lane.

The objection letter states: "Within this apartment block are 17 residential apartments whose windows overlook the area of the proposal.

"When these apartments were constructed a noise assessment was required and carried out as to the effect of reasonable outdoor sounds during normal hours.

"This licence variation will have the effect of unreasonable outdoor sounds during unreasonable hours.

"This licence variation will create serious disturbance to all the residents during normal sleeping hours, thus creating an unreasonable residential environment."

A letter from a resident of Town Walk apartments also states: "I am writing to object to the extended drinking hours at the Association.

"The behaviour of the punters in the early hours of the morning is disgusting.

"Fights break out which can result in serious injury, bad language is rife and screaming disturbs our sleep."

In a statement, the directors of Association said: "We don’t believe the extension of our opening times by one hour would exacerbate any of the residents' issues as there are currently other premises on Corporation Street and Holywell Street which trade until 6am every weekend. We are not looking to extend our hours this late.

"We have also had meetings with Chesterfield police licensing and Chesterfield council licensing prior to this application being put in. Neither had any concern with this application.

"We have maintained a good relationship with the residents’ association of Town Walk apartments over the last few years and are in the process of arranging a meeting with them to try and alleviate any concerns."