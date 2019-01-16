Chesterfield and Derbyshire snow pictures
We take a look back through our picture archives
With the threat of beast from the east making a return, we take a look back at some of our old snow pictures.
Chesterfield market place blanketed by heavy snow in 2010.
Derbyshire Times
jpimedia
Snow - Queens park Chesterfield, March 2013.
Derbyshire Times
jpimedia
A snow covered market place, November 2010.
Derbyshire Times
jpimedia
The sun finally makes an appearance after heavy snow in 2010.
Derbyshire Times
jpimedia
View more