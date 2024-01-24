Chatsworth Road fire: Cause of fire at derelict buildings revealed after busy Chesterfield road closed for hours
Emergency services were called to the fire at three derelict properties on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 23.
Fire crews from Staveley, Clay Cross and Chesterfield, supported by an aerial ladder platform, attended the incident.The road was closed until approximately 4.30pm and traffic was diverted, while residents were urged to avoid the area.
The end-terrace property suffered significant structural damage due to the fire. Two adjacent derelict properties also suffered damage to the roof area due to the fire spreading.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has now confirmed this afternoon (January 24) that the investigation into the cause of the fire has determined the most likely cause to be deliberate ignition.
Derbyshire Police has been approached for a comment.