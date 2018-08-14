Charity wristband men 'appear to be genuine', Chesterfield police say

Police investigated after concerns were raised.
Police investigated after concerns were raised.

Police say two men who have been selling charity wristbands in Chesterfield town centre 'appear to be genuine'.

Officers carried out enquiries after a member of the public claimed last week that the men were selling wristbands in aid of a charity which was not believed to be real.

Accusations were also made on social media.

Today, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: "Our officers have been investigating and the two people in this incident appear to be genuine, with a permit from the council to collect.

"No criminal offences have been reported at this time or have come to light."