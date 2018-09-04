Charity match will raise funds in memory of Chesterfield football mum Sally

A charity football match is to take place this month in memory of Sally Painter, a Chesterfield football mum who died last year following a long battle with breast cancer.

Organised by Jack Painter, Sally’s son and Hasland Community FC player, the game will see Jack and his fellow players from ast year’s Hasland CFC Under 16 take on a Chesterfield FC Emerging Talent Centre side.

Sally lived in Chesterfield all her life and left behind two sons, Jack and his brother Billy, and her husband Richard.

She passed away at Ashgate Hospice on July 6 2017 aged 48 - leaving her family and friends ‘devastated’.

Jack said: “Losing my mum was heartbreaking - not just for me but for my brother and my dad, too.”

“I’ve organised this game in the hope that I can make her proud by raising some money in her memory for Breast Cancer Care - hopefully we can help find a cure for this terrible disease.

“It would be great to see as many people as possible at the game and any support, no matter how big or small, would mean a lot to me and my family.”

Sally was first diagnosed with the disease in November 2014 and her family initially thought she could be cured with an operation and chemotherapy.

But in August 2016 the disease returned for a second time and had spread into her lungs.

Eventually, after a long battle, she was told there were no more treatments available.

Andy Bagshaw, Hasland Community FC Club Chairman, said: “Jack’s story is absolutely tragic. His mum was a lovely woman who had been part of our club for the last few years, and I would echo his plea for as many people to support this game as possible.

“Football is a competitive game where teams can either win, lose or draw- however I’m sure most people would agree that there is no loss more painful than that of a loved one.

“Some things go above and beyond football and the badge on your chest. This is one of those things.”

The match will take place at the Chesterfield FC Community Trust Ground on Monday, September 10 with a 6pm kick off. Proceeds will go towards Breast Cancer Care and Ashgate Hospice.

You can also donate at http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jacks-match.