Charity match to be held for 'amazing' young Bolsover man who tragically died while playing football

A charity match is to be played in memory of an ‘amazing’ young man who tragically died from a suspected undiagnosed heart condition while playing football.

Tom Henson, from Bolsover, passed away on July 31 this year, aged 23, while playing football at Gosforth Fields, Dronfield.

His friends and family have now arranged for a football match to be played next month to raise vital funds for AEDdonate and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

Tom’s friend, Liam Harrison, said: “Tom was a great person who always cared for others and went out of his way to make people smile.”

Tom played for Glapwell Gladiators and then Carr Vale.

As well as football, the Sheffield United fan enjoyed going to the gym and keeping fit.

The charity match has been arranged for September 22 at Hall Corner, Glapwell, with a 3pm kick-off.

The match will be played by his closest friends, family and former team mates.

Funds raised will go towards AEDdonate, a charity which helps to install defibrillators in communities, and EMAS.

For every £2,000 raised for AEDdonate, a defibrillator will be fitted at a sports venue in Derbyshire. Two have already been earmarked for Gosforth Fields and Shirebrook Leisure Centre, where Tom played regularly.

Liam added: “He was an amazing guy who was loved by many.”

Some of the prizes up for grabs in the raffle include four VIP Manchester United tickets for their game against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, a 12-month gym membership and a weekend stay and meal at Otterburn Castle, Kidderminster.

Tom leaves his mum Nikki, brother Joe and girlfriend Lauren.

Make a donation to AEDdonate here

More information about the event can be found by searching ‘Tom Henson Charity Football Match’ on Facebook.