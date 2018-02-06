Can you help Derbyshire Police officers trace two women pictured on CCTV in connection with an incident where a charity box containing cash was stolen from a shop in Chesterfield.

The box was taken from the counter of the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice Shop on Packers Row at around 12.55pm on Friday, January 26.

Two women entered the store, and one of them is alleged to have distracted a member of staff while the other stole the box.

If you can help us identify these women call PC Chris Wright on 101, quoting reference 18*41324, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.