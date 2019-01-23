Charity bid to ‘raise aspiration’ and ‘improve health’ in Chesterfield

A Chesterfield charity and the University of Derby are joining forces for a National Lottery-funded project to raise aspiration and help residents lead healthier lives in the town.

Derbyshire Voluntary Action (DVA) has been awarded almost £487,000 over the next three years to fund COMMuniTY CHESTERFIELD.

The charity will be traming up with the University’s College of Health and Social Care, based at the St Helena campus.

The funding will also enable the creation of a community innovation centre and four new jobs.

Derbyshire Voluntary Action chief executive Jacqui Willis said: “We’re thrilled to have won this exciting opportunity to bring new support and resources to Chesterfield’s community sector.

“In the current climate of funding cuts and uncertainty, it’s vital that we build new partnerships and find different ways of working. We hope the COMMuniTY CHESTERFIELD programme will strengthen our sector through opportunities for volunteering, training, work placements and research projects.”

Michelle Brown, head of Adult Nursing at the University of Derby, said: “As the county’s only university we are committed to having a positive impact here in Chesterfield.

“The majority of our students are local and will stay here to become the health and social care workforce of the future.

“Our partnership with Derbyshire Voluntary Action will provide great new opportunities for our students and staff – and for many of the exciting things that we’re working on here in Chesterfield to be integrated into the community.”

The COMMuniTY CHESTERFIELD Centre will open in April.

For more information contact Derbyshire Voluntary Action at info@dva.org.uk.

For more information about the University of Derby’s College of Health and Social care, visit www.derby.ac.uk.