A policing unit said that 'chaos ensued' after a trailer detached on the A38 near Alfreton yesterday

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attended the scene at around 6.20pm yesterday, near J28 of the M1.

'Chaos' as trailer detaches on A38 near Alfreton

The unit tweeted: "Inexperienced driver towing a trailer without the relevant licence category.

"Trailer detaches and chaos ensues. Reported for the offence. #Traffic."