Chance to meet your policing team and firefighters

Residents in the Staveley area can come say and hello to their policing team, check out the work of one of the specialist public order and search teams and meet firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

This free event will take place between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, October 13, on Market Place at Staveley.

There will be a chance for people and youngsters to take a look around police and fire vehicles, find out more about their work, check out some of their specialist equipment and pick up safety advice.

PC Kelly Brown, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, has been involved in organising the event.

She said: “We’re looking forward to meeting members of our local community and having the opportunity to share the work of our specialist teams.

“It’s also a chance to speak to us about any issues or concerns you have, or pick up advice on safety and security issues.”

People are also invited to take part in an online initiative to show officers engaging in diverse local communities by collecting photographs of officers and the people they meet.

If you want to take part please ask the officer for a picture or selfie and tag it on Twitter (@DerbysPolice) and Instagram (@derbyshireconstabulary) with the hashtag #CopASelfie.

Would you like to get in touch with your Safer Neighbourhood policing team but can’t make the event? You can contact them by calling 101, or sending them a message online through the My Local Police pages of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also follow the work of the Safer Neighbourhood teams in the Staveley and north Chesterfield areas on Twitter, @StaveleySNT.