Chance to have your say on new HS2 plans

People can have their say on the new proposed HS2 high speed railway plans at a number of upcoming consultations.

The company said the construction of Phase One route between Birmingham and London is now 'well underway'.

A HS2 spokesperson said: "As an HS2 destination, the East Midlands will benefit significantly from the jobs and business growth that HS2 will bring to the region. Hundreds of Midlands-based companies have already been awarded contracts working on the project, and we expect that number to increase significantly as plans for Phase Two of the railway progress."

This morning two new public consultations were launched on the Phase 2B route, which will serve communities between the West Midlands, Manchester and Leeds.

The ten week consultations, which close on December 21, will give communities the opportunity to formally respond to HS2 Ltd’s designs.

Leonie Dubois, HS2’s head of consultation and engagement, said: “HS2 is coming to the East Midlands and the region will reap significant benefits as a result. High speed rail will play a crucial role in rebalancing Britain’s economy; driving business growth, stimulating investment and creating jobs right across the country.

“Through the public consultations, we are providing a more detailed account of how we propose to build the railway and minimise its impacts during construction and operation. We actively encourage people to have their say on the plans we have published today.”

Public consultation dates

Thursday 1 November

14:00 - 20:00

Measham

Measham Leisure Centre, High Street, Measham, Swadlincote DE12 7HR

Friday 2 November

14:00 - 20:00

Trowell

Trowell Parish Hall, Stapleford Road, Nottingham, NG9 3QA

Saturday 3 November

12:00 - 17:00

Hucknall

Holgate Academy, Hillcrest Drive, Hucknall NG15 6PX

Wednesday 7 November

14:00 - 20:00

Dronfield

Dronfield Civic Centre, High Street, Dronfield, Derbyshire S18 1PD

Friday 9 November

14:00 - 20:00

Chesterfield

St Thomas Centre, Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield S40 3AW

Friday 16 November

14:00 - 20:00

Staveley

The Speedwell Rooms, Inkersall Road, Staveley, Chesterfield, S43 3JL

Saturday 17 November

12:00 - 17:00

Bolsover

Bainbridge Hall, Carr Vale Road, Bolsover, S44 6JD

Tuesday 20 November

14:00 - 20:00

Newton

Newton Methodist Church, Main Street, Newton, DE55 5TE

Monday 26 November

14:00 - 20:00

Chesterfield

North Wingfield Community Resource Centre, Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5PW

Friday 7 December

14:00 - 20:00

Long Eaton

West Park Leisure Centre, Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton, Nottingham, NG10 4AA

