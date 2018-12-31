Chance for Chesterfield residents to have their say on Council Tax

Chesterfield residents are invited to attend a special community assembly meeting to discuss the amount they pay in Council Tax.

The meeting will place on Wednesday, January 9 from 6.30pm at the Town Hall, Rose Hill. Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, Councillor Tricia Gilby, and chief executive, Huw Bowen, will give a presentation about the key issues and financial pressures facing the borough before hosting a discussion about the 10 per cent of Council Tax bills which is used to pay for borough council services. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Coun Gilby said: “All Chesterfield borough residents are welcome to come along to the meeting and give their views.

“Although Chesterfield Borough Council receives only 10 per cent of the Council Tax paid by our residents, we continue to provide more than 50 services for £2.05 per week, including: refuse collection, street cleaning, leisure and park facilities, regeneration, statutory functions such as environmental health and planning, markets, theatres and tourism.”