Champion 200m runner Beth Dobbin puts Bradwell Junior School pupils through their paces

British 200m runner Beth Dobbin visited the children from Bradwell Junior School, as they took part in the Sports for Champions UK initiative.

Beth put the children through their paces with an intense circuit training and running session and gave a talk on her life as an athlete.

The children raised nearly £300 towards helping athletes with their training.

If you are a prospective parent and would like to see more of what goes on in school there is an open morning from 10.30am to 11.30am and an afternoon from 3.45pm to 4.45pm on Wednesday, November 7, where staff wil be happy to show you around.