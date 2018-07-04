Challenges and achievements during my first year as MP

It was recently the anniversary of the 2017 General Election and I can’t believe that I’ve had the privilege to work as North East Derbyshire’s Member of Parliament now for a whole year.

The last 12 months has been a hugely interesting, busy and rewarding year with, hopefully, a little progress on some of the issues that matter to us all.

Lee Rowley,

Can I thank everyone again for the warmth and help that you have shown me as your new MP since last June. The welcome has been incredible and it has been fantastic to meet so many residents, charities, groups and organisations and to see all of the hard work that goes into making North East Derbyshire such an amazing community. From Killamarsh to Ashover, Dronfield to Clay Cross, there is tremendous work underway to strengthen communities. Just in the last few weeks this has included joining residents in events as diverse as helping to mow the lawn in the Mastin Moor community garden, visiting the North Derbyshire Deaf Forum, meeting Barnardos volunteers in Dronfield, planting flowers at Killamarsh school with the Conservation Society and judging the dog show at the Wingerworth Fun Day.

As your MP, I have been busy in Parliament. I have spoken in 33 debates on subjects as diverse as Yorkshire devolution, Brexit and automated vehicles. Since February, I’ve served on the Public Accounts Select Committee assessing value for money in Government spending. I’ve led two debates of my own – one on the threat of fracking in Marsh Lane last year and then, a few months ago, the importance of spending on infrastructure in the East Midlands.

The next few months promise to be just as busy; challenges around the district council’s failure to put in place an appropriate local housing plan in our area, making the case for infrastructure and also continuing the fight against fracking in Marsh Lane.

North Derbyshire is a fantastic place to live, work and play. I’m committed, as your MP, to fight to keep it that way – both in Parliament and Derbyshire!