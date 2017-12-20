Chace's parents back Christmas appeal

The parents of a baby who had 40cm of his intestine removed when he was just a week old are backing a Christmas appeal to thank a charity for coming to their aid when they needed it most.

Natasha and Danny Thorpe, from North Wingfield, were supported with free accommodation run by the Sick Children's Trust after their son, Chace, required emergency surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Natasha, Danny and Chace Thorpe. Picture submitted.

The Sick Children’s Trust's Christmas appeal aims to raise £13,140 - enough to run its ten 'homes from homes' over the festive period - which Chace's parents are supporting.

Natasha, who was given free accommodation at the charity's Magnolia House, said: "Chace was born at 31 weeks and three days, weighing 3lbs 13oz.

"On day six, Chace suddenly went pale and became completely lifeless.

"It seemed so odd - one minute he was fine and the next it was as if he was a different baby altogether.

"I was absolutely terrified.

"An X-ray revealed that Chace had necrotising enterocolitis, meaning the tissues in his bowel were inflamed and were starting to die.

"Once again, I was feared for my baby’s life.

"I was told Chace would need immediate surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital so they could fit a stoma.

"The surgery involved fitting a stoma and cutting away 40cm of Chace's small intestine as it had already died.

"All I could do was wait.

"I knew that I needed to be near my baby, but I had no idea how I was going to do that, living over 40 minutes away from the hospital. But then the hospital team told me I had a room at a place called Magnolia House, which was run by the Sick Children's Trust.

"I was told I could stay there for free for as long as it took Chace to recover and I would be staying just minutes from his bedside."

Chace subsequently underwent two more operations.

Now he is a happy, smiling baby who has no more health issues.

Natasha added: "Thanks to the Sick Children's Trust's Magnolia House, I was able to be there for him throughout it all and that’s a truly wonderful feeling - he never had to be alone."

She urged people to donate to the Sick Children's Trust's Christmas appeal.

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/sickchildrenstrust/alliwantforxmas