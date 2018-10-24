Celebrity chef Lesley Waters set to serve up a treat at Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards

Celebrity chef Lesley Waters will host the town’s sixth annual Food and Drink Awards at Chesterfield College on Wednesday.
Well known for her regular television appearances on Ready Steady Cook and This Morning, Lesley will announce the winners of 15 categories at the sell-out event.
Lesley said: “I am delighted to host the 2018 Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards.
“There is a real passion amongst food and drink businesses in the area for using locally sourced produce.
“As well as supporting local business, it’s about using fresh ingredients and creating great food. I firmly believe the best food is made with passion and there is plenty of that in Chesterfield.”
More than 250 people will attend the showcase event, organised by Destination Chesterfield.
Thirty-five businesses and individuals are shortlisted in the 2018 awards, with 12 businesses taking part for the first time and 13 hoping to retain their titles.
The finalists in each category are:
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council
Blu Bistro & Coffee House
Bottle & Thyme
Cocina at Casa Hotel
Cafe/Tea Room of the Year – sponsored by Kier
The Lilypad Café and Restaurant
Qoozies
Stephenson’s Tea and Coffee House
Gastro Pub of the Year – sponsored by Derbyshire Building Control Partnership
The Fox & Goose Inn
The Market Pub
The Rectory
Pub/Bar of the Year – sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors
Chesterfield Arms
Junction Bar
Rose & Crown, Brampton
Chesterfield’s Best Newcomer – sponsored by BHP Chartered Accountants
Ciuri Ciuri
The Crafty Dog
Pump & Grind
Best Customer Service – sponsored by East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire,Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire)
Bottle & Thyme
Junction Bar
Stephenson’s Tea and Coffee House
Best Out of Town – sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants
The Devonshire, Upper Langwith
Kathmandu Ghurka, Clay Cross
The Three Horse Shoes, Clay Cross
The Tickled Trout, Barlow
International Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by MSE Hiller
Dehli 41
Einstein’s
Nonnas
Family Friendly Award – sponsored by Jumble Creative Design
Chesters
Mason’s Coffee Lounge
The Soulville Steakhouse
Conference and Banqueting Venue of the Year – presented by the Mayor of Chesterfield
Casa Hotel
Proact Stadium
Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa
Food Producer of the Year – sponsored by Winster Foods
All Things Brownie Beautiful
Cup and Saucer Tea
Original Recipes
Young Chef of the Year – sponsored by Owen Taylor & Sons
Ashley Pienaar
Callum Taylor
Kye Homiak
Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by Apprentice Town (Led by Chesterfield Borough Council)
Ben Forster - Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa
Corey Elliott - The Lilypad Café & Restaurant
Courtney Slater - Katey’s Coffee Shop
Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group)
The Rectory
Stephenson’s Tea & Coffee House
Van Dyk
Other supporters of the awards include Derbyshire Times, Elder Way (Jomast Developments), FEAST (The Food and Drink Forum) Hoods Florist, Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group, Peak FM, and Reflections.
For more information about the awards, visit www.chesterfield.co.uk/foodanddrinkawards/.