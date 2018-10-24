Celebrity chef Lesley Waters set to serve up a treat at Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards

Celebrity chef Lesley Waters will host the town’s sixth annual Food and Drink Awards at Chesterfield College on Wednesday.

Well known for her regular television appearances on Ready Steady Cook and This Morning, Lesley will announce the winners of 15 categories at the sell-out event.

Celebrity chef Lesley Waters will host the town's sixth annual Food and Drink Awards at Chesterfield College

Lesley said: “I am delighted to host the 2018 Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards.

“There is a real passion amongst food and drink businesses in the area for using locally sourced produce.

“As well as supporting local business, it’s about using fresh ingredients and creating great food. I firmly believe the best food is made with passion and there is plenty of that in Chesterfield.”

More than 250 people will attend the showcase event, organised by Destination Chesterfield.

Thirty-five businesses and individuals are shortlisted in the 2018 awards, with 12 businesses taking part for the first time and 13 hoping to retain their titles.

The finalists in each category are:

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council

Blu Bistro & Coffee House

Bottle & Thyme

Cocina at Casa Hotel

Cafe/Tea Room of the Year – sponsored by Kier

The Lilypad Café and Restaurant

Qoozies

Stephenson’s Tea and Coffee House

Gastro Pub of the Year – sponsored by Derbyshire Building Control Partnership

The Fox & Goose Inn

The Market Pub

The Rectory

Pub/Bar of the Year – sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors

Chesterfield Arms

Junction Bar

Rose & Crown, Brampton

Chesterfield’s Best Newcomer – sponsored by BHP Chartered Accountants

Ciuri Ciuri

The Crafty Dog

Pump & Grind

Best Customer Service – sponsored by East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire,Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire)

Bottle & Thyme

Junction Bar

Stephenson’s Tea and Coffee House

Best Out of Town – sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants

The Devonshire, Upper Langwith

Kathmandu Ghurka, Clay Cross

The Three Horse Shoes, Clay Cross

The Tickled Trout, Barlow

International Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by MSE Hiller

Dehli 41

Einstein’s

Nonnas

Family Friendly Award – sponsored by Jumble Creative Design

Chesters

Mason’s Coffee Lounge

The Soulville Steakhouse

Conference and Banqueting Venue of the Year – presented by the Mayor of Chesterfield

Casa Hotel

Proact Stadium

Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa

Food Producer of the Year – sponsored by Winster Foods

All Things Brownie Beautiful

Cup and Saucer Tea

Original Recipes

Young Chef of the Year – sponsored by Owen Taylor & Sons

Ashley Pienaar

Callum Taylor

Kye Homiak

Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by Apprentice Town (Led by Chesterfield Borough Council)

Ben Forster - Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa

Corey Elliott - The Lilypad Café & Restaurant

Courtney Slater - Katey’s Coffee Shop

Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group)

The Rectory

Stephenson’s Tea & Coffee House

Van Dyk

Other supporters of the awards include Derbyshire Times, Elder Way (Jomast Developments), FEAST (The Food and Drink Forum) Hoods Florist, Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group, Peak FM, and Reflections.

For more information about the awards, visit www.chesterfield.co.uk/foodanddrinkawards/.