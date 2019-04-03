Celebrations for Chesterfield shop stalwart Gill as she marks 50 year business milestone

A celebration was held for a stalwart of the Chesterfield retail scene who is marking half a century with her cakecrafting business.

It’s been 50 years since a fledgling entrepreneur named Gillian Davies handed over 12 shillings to set up her stall, Jill’s Cards, on Chesterfield Market.

50 years after starting on the market Gill Davies is still going strong

The rest is history as her business, Crazy About Cakecraft, has steadily grown into one of the largest sugarcraft stores in the north of England.

Thursday (March 28) saw a grand celebration at the New Beetwell Street store with balloons, flowers and a cake.

Daughter Julie Davies-Bowler said: “My mum is such an inspiration to both myself and my sister, Jackie.

“When we were growing up she would always include us in the daily running of the businesses and we were always helping out by taking price stickers off and making and dismantling items for the shops.

“In later years, we both have memories of helping out in the market hall and on the stall - in all weathers.”

Julie is currently trying to reduce her mum’s hours as at 78-years-old she still works four days a week- and rarely has a day off.

For more information on Crazy about Cakecrafting visit www.facebook.com/crazyaboutcakecraft.

READ MORE: JAILED DERBYSHIRE THIEF TOLD THE COURT GALLERY- ‘DON’T CRY FOR ME. IT’S WHAT I WANT’