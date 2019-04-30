Celebrations as Langwith Junction Childcare rated ‘Outstanding’

“The quality of teaching is excellent.” That is what the education watchdog Ofsted found after it inspected ‘Woodhoots’ Childcare at Langwith Junction.

Staff at the childcare have said they are “over the moon” after they were rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.

Dennis Skinner MP joins the staff and children at Woodhoots to celebrate their success

Vicki Fox, Woodhoots Manager, said: “Our team are tremendously happy that Ofsted have recognised the hard work staff do to provide the children with high-quality teaching so they can reach their full potential whilst with us.

“We are currently in our tenth year and continuing going from strength to strength.”

The nursery looks after more than 70 children who are aged three months to five years old.

The inspection also found that the “children show a real thirst for learning, making rapid progress across all areas of learning” and the childcare has “reflective practitioners who ensure they provide high-quality learning experiences for all children, indoors and outdoors”.

To celebrate the rating a tree planting ceremony was held and Dennis Skinner MP for Bolsover planted a tree donated by Harrisons Nurseries and Garden Centre in Shirebrook.

The childcare also has an indoor splash pool, sensory room and soft play room.