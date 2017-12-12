CCTV IMAGES: Two bronze statues stolen in Chesterfield

Two art deco bronze statutes have been stolen from a an antiques store in Chesterfield and police want to speak to the people captured on CCTV.

The figurines were taken from Chesterfield Antique Centre, on Park Road, at around 3.35pm on Friday, December 1.

Derbsyhire Policce want to speak to this man after two bronze statutes were stolen from an antiques shop

A Derbyshire Police Spokesman said: “We would like to trace a man and a woman, captured on CCTV in the store around the time of the incident, as they may be able to help with our inquiries

“The man can be seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue jacket, white t-shirt and trousers. The woman is wearing a grey hat and scarf, black cape, and black leggings.”

Anyone with information about the people in the images or the whereabouts of these figurines is asked to call PC Stuart Hind on 101, quoting reference 17*525140, or click here to send him a message online.