CCTV IMAGES: Police want to trace these two men in connection with theft

Police want to trace these two men in connection with a theft from a van in Ripley.

A Ford Transit van was broken in to and a Ryobi petrol hedge trimmer was stolen between 3.15pm and 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 24.

Do you recognise these men?

A white van was seen in the area at the time, along with two men who police would like to trace.

Both men are described as white, and around 5ft 10in tall. One is said to be of a stocky build with a shaved head, and the other of a slim build.

The images were captured from CCTV.

Call PC Michael Jones on 101, quoting reference 18*37892.

