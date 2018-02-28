CCTV IMAGES: Police appeal after woman’s purse is stolen in Chesterfield

Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a woman’s purse in Chesterfield.

At around 10.15am on Friday, February 2, a 64-year-old woman was shopping at Lidl on Foljambe Road.

She then realised that her purse had been taken from her bag, which was in her trolley and a card from her purse was used a short time later to make purchases at other shops in the town.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Fiona Whitwell on 101, quoting reference 18000052881.

Alternatively, click here to send her a message online.