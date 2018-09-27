CCTV image released in Killamarsh burglary investigation

Officers investigating a distraction burglary have issued an image of two people they would like to speak to, who may be able to assist with their investigations.

The burglary on Nethergreen Gardens, Killamarsh happened sometime between Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday 6.

A woman has reported that some jewellery and her wallet, containing her bank cards and cash, have gone missing.

A police spokesman said: "If you recognise the man and woman pictured, or have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 18000430667 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Dan Appleby, in any correspondence.

