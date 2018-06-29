CCTV footage captures attempted theft of camper vans in Chesterfield

Police want to speak to three men in connection with the attempted theft of camper vans in Chesterfield.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Wednesday, May 9, on Blacksmith Lane, Calow.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "The offenders smashed a window to a camper van and used another camper van to move it out of the way, but were disturbed and made off from the scene.

"Do you recognise any of the men or the car in this image? Did you notice anything suspicious or do you have any information which could help our officers with their inquiries?"

If so, please call PC Michelle Wheelwright on 101, quoting reference 18*209607, on 101 or send her a message online through the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.