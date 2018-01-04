CCTV APPEAL: Santa's sleigh display destroyed in Chesterfield town centre

A Santa's sleigh display was destroyed in Chesterfield just days before Christmas.

A sleigh with three elves and a reindeer which were on show in the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre were destroyed at just before 11pm on Thursday, December 21.

Derbyshire police have now released CCTV stills of a number of people they would like to trace in connection with the damage.

They would like to speak to the people pictured in the images as they may be able to help with our inquiries.

If you recognise anyone in the image, noticed anything suspicious or have any information about the damage, please contact PC Matt Rodda on 101, quoting reference 17*557790.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.