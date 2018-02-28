CCTV APPEAL: Purse taken from Chesterfield Lidl

A woman’s purse was taken while shopping in Lidl and her bank was used in other shops after it was stolen.

Derbyshire Police has released images of two people officers would like to speak to about the theft of a woman’s purse and subsequent use of her bank card.

At around 10.15am on Friday, February 2, a 64-year-old woman was shopping at Lidl in Foljambe Road, Chesterfield.

A spokesman for Derbsyhire Polcie said: “She realised that her purse had been taken from her bag, which was in her trolley.

“A card from her purse was used a short time later to make purchases at other shops in the town.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Fiona Whitwell on 101, quoting reference 18000052881.

Alternatively, click here to send her a message online.