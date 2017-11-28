CCTV APPEAL: Police want to trace driver over north east Derbyshire 'hit and run'

Two young women have been hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene in north east Derbyshire.

Officers have now released this image of a car, which was seen in the area at the time, and would like to speak to the driver about what happened.

They say they appreciate the quality of the image is not high but believe it could be enough to jog someone’s memory.

At around 8.30pm on Friday, November 10, two 18-year-old women were crossed Church Street, near to the junction of Lea Road, in Dronfield when a car approach them.

The car, which they have described as being white and ‘sporty’ was playing loud music. It came from the direction of the train station and turned right onto Church Street, hitting the women from behind.

The driver did not stop at the scene. One pedestrian suffered head and foot injuries while the other suffered bruising to her right side, leg and foot.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Ashley Cutt on 101, quoting reference 17000490180.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Derbyshire Police's website.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.