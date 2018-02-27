CCTV APPEAL: Hunt to find Chesterfield train station voyeurist

A 14-year-old boy has been the victim of a voyeurism incident while using a toilet cubicle at Chesterfield Railway Station.

The British Transport Police (BTP) is now appealing for anyone who may know the people shown in the CCTV image to come forward as it could help the investigation.

A spokesman for the BTP said: “We are appealing for information after an incident of voyeurism at Chesterfield railway station.

“The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Friday 9 February.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 389 of 9 February.