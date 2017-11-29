CCTV APPEAL: Historical window damaged at Chesterfield pub

Do you know the young people in this image?

Derbyshire police think they may be able to help them with their inquiries into a stained glass window which was smashed at a historical pub in Chesterfield.

The incident happened at around 7.45pm on Monday, September 11. Two windows were damaged at the Royal Oak pub in The Shambles.

They had been the original windows to the building, believed to date back to the 1700s.

If you recognise any of the young people in this CCTV image, or have any information, please call PCSO Adele Chapman-Jones on 101, quoting reference 17*390465, or send her a message online through the Contact Us pages of the Derbyshire Police website.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.