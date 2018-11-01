Cause of Derbyshire house fire in which six-year-old boy died is revealed

The cause of a house fire in Derbyshire which claimed the life of a six-year-old boy has been revealed.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Shaw Street West in Ilkeston at 10.39pm on Friday (October 26).

Riley Jake Jackson

Six-year-old boy killed in Derbyshire house fire was "superhero"



Six-year-old Riley Jake Jackson was found with serious injuries and taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but sadly later died.

Floral tributes left at scene of Derbyshire house fire which claimed the life of six-year-old boy

A joint police and fire investigation to establish the cause of the fire has now determined that the most probable cause was a lamp coming into contact with combustible materials.

Derbyshire house fire in which six-year-old boy died not 'deliberate or malicious'

