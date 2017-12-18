Caterers wanted for Derbyshire’s country sites and parks

Are you looking for a new challenge in 2018? Or perhaps a new business venture?

Derbyshire County Council is looking for caterers to serve refreshments at several of its country sites and parks from April.

So whether you’re a budding barista with a love of coffee, have ambitions to run your own ice-cream van or serve up scrumptious snacks, then this could be the opportunity for you.

Leases are available to provide refreshments at:

Black Rocks, near Wirksworth

Cromford Wharf

Elvaston Country Park

Grassmoor Country Park, near Chesterfield

Great Northern Greenway, Mickleover

Grin Low, near Buxton

Hayfield Countryside Centre

Mill Green in Staveley

Peter Fidler Reserve, Bolsover

Poulter Country Park, near Langwith

Renishaw

Rowthorne Trail, near Glapwell

Shipley Country Park, between Heanor and Ilkeston

Two of the leases are to provide refreshments from kiosks at Grin Low Country Park and Black Rocks. The rest are leases for plots for mobile vendors such as ice-cream vans and coffee wagons.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “Our countryside sites are becoming more and more popular. They are open 365 days a year, are free to enter and attract thousands of visitors each year.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the experience for our visitors and this brings some great opportunities for people to run their own business providing drinks and snacks at our sites – as well as an opportunity for us to generate income to help pay for the upkeep of our sites.”

The application process has been streamlined to make it easier to apply. For more information and to request an application pack visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/countrysidecatering

A Bidders’ Day will be held on January 11 so anyone interested can take a look around the sites and find out more.

Staff will be on hand to answer any questions about the sites and how businesses could benefit. Visit are by appointment only. Go to www.derbyshire.gov.uk/bidders for more information.

The closing date for applications is January 22, 2018.