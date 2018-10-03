Cat suffers horrific injuries after becoming impaled on railing spike in Chesterfield

A cat suffered horrific injuries when he plunged six metres from a first-floor window and impaled himself on a metal railing in Chesterfield.

Two-year-old Harvey got stuck on the railing and was found with a spike through his abdomen.

Harvey landed on a spike after a fall.

The cat’s owner, Rob Stacey, said: “I am still not entirely sure how it happened. It was during a warm spell and Harvey was panting a bit so I opened the window in an attempt to cool the house for him, and had put netting up to keep him safe.

“Somehow he got around the netting and when I heard this terrible noise and looked outside and saw him - stuck on the railing on one of those decorative fence spikes that look a bit like a spade in a pack of cards.”

Firefighters attended the incident and cut Harvey free and then Rob took him to the Vets Now clinic in Sheffield, which provides emergency care for pets in the area.

“I was propping up Harvey and supporting the bit of fence that was still in him,” Rob explained.

Harver suffered serious injuries but is now back at home in good health.

At the clinic, Harvey was rushed into the operating theatre where the railing was carefully removed during a long operation. Following that he underwent several days of intensive treatment in the hospital — but the poor cat’s troubles did not end there.

Harvey developed urine burns and an infection similar to MRSA.

The moggy then spent another period with Vets Now the following weekend where he received round-the-clock care as well as treatment and medication for his sores.

Thankfully, Harvey is now back home in full health.

“Harvey is such an affectionate cat and I knew that when he got up to nuzzle me in the car on the way to Vets Now that we had to fight to save him,” Rob said. They did an amazing job.”

Vet David Hollinshead said at one stage they wondered if Harvey would recover.

Mr Hollinshead said: “The railing had pierced his abdomen and just nicked the spleen. There was also extensive soft tissue damage requiring significant reconstruction surgery.

“We’re delighted we could help save him, but Rob should take some of the credit too — his quick action in supporting Harvey and propping him up for nearly an hour on the way to us helped save his cat’s life.”