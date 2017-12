Firefighters have rescued a cat from a house blaze.

Crews from Matlock were called to North Street, Cromford, at 5.45pm yesterday.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Upon arrival, firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish a fire inside a house.

"They also cleared the property of smoke - and rescued one cat."

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire service has not revealed what caused the blaze.

