A casualty was cut out of the car they were in after a two-vehicle collision.

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley both attended the incident, which happened on Moortop Road in Apperknowle, shortly before 3pm this afternoon.

Moortop Road, Apperknowle (photo: Google).

A casualty was cut out of one of the vehicles and left in the care of the ambulance service.

Derbyshire police also attended the scene while firefighters made the vehicles safe.