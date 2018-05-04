Cars damaged after eggs were thrown at them in Langwith

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after two cars were damaged in Langwith after eggs were thrown at them.

The eggs were allegedly thrown from a moving car at the two vehicles on the A632, Scarcliffe Lane, at around 5.25pm on Friday, March 30.

A windscreen wiper, washer jet and the paintwork was damaged on one of the vehicles, and the windscreen and paintwork was damaged on the other vehicle.

Although the incident took place at the end of March, the police are hoping someone may have noticed something suspicious in the area at the time or have information which may be able to help with inquiries.

The police would particularly like to speak to the driver of a van, and the driver of a black Mercedes car, which they believe may have been in the area at the time.

If you have any information which you think could help please call PCSO David Hancock on 101, quoting reference 18*144141, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.