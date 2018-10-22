Carry On Callum! Chesterfield man shares collection of Carry On memorabilia as film franchise turns 60

A retro film and TV superfan from Chesterfield is showcasing his private collection of Carry On memorabilia in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the classic comedy franchise.

Professional collector Callum Phoenix has spent 20 years amassing more than 250 autographs from the Carry On cast, along with original artwork and prototype items never released to the public.

Callum Phoenix enjoying part of his collection

Fellow fans of the series will be able to view the collection, along with exclusive interviews with the Carry On stars, on Callum’s new website www.retroyboy.com.

Callum, 39, said: “I have had some wonderful support for the site from some of the actors still around from the series and been invited to events at Pinewood Studios, where the films were produced. I’ve conducted some very special interviews with many of the remaining stars of Carry On including Dame June Whitfield, Bernard Cribbins OBE, Angela Douglas, Valerie Leon and Jacki Piper- to name a few.

“In fact, I carried out what I believe was the last ever interview with Bill Maynard before he sadly passed away earlier this year. I was lucky enough to meet him twice at his home.

“Earlier this year, I was also granted special access by the British Library to the personal archive of letters and diaries of Kenneth Williams – that was quite special.

Callum Phoenix in the home office where he runs his website

“Holding letters from people such as Dame Maggie Smith was simply all quite fabulous.”

Carry On fans might already be aware of the series’ links to Chesterfield- in March 1984, cast member Bill Maynard famously stood against Tony Benn in the Chesterfield by-election as an Independent Labour candidate.

Many of the stars have also, over the years, performed at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

The Carry On series contains the largest number of films in any British series- a grand total of 31.

Callum says his favourite Carry On film is Carry On Don’t Lose Your Head, closely followed by Carry On Screaming.

He added: “If readers have anything special from the genre that they think may be of interemest to me, and that would be a great addition to the website, I would be delighted to hear from them.

You can contact Callum by emailing callum.phoenix1@gmail.com