Caring Cromford youngster raises £320 for Royal British Legion flag

When a caring Cromford schoolgirl heard her local Royal British Legion branch was struggling to afford its own Standard flag as the centenary approaches, she leapt at the chance to help.

Eight-year-old Heidi has raised an impressive £320 for the branch after completing a three-mile run along the Cromford Canal- smashing her original £100 target.

The Cromford Church of England Primary School pupil was inspired to show support for her stepdad, Ian Bell, and his fellow ex-servicemen and women.

Heidi completed the trek in 33 minutes and 53 seconds, wearing poppies in her hair.

Mum Suzannah Bell said: “Ian had returned from a meeting at the Royal British Legion and the flag problem just came up in passing as we were chatting.

“Heidi looked sad and immediately got up and looked in her purse, where she had a few coins.

“I said, ‘I think you’ll need a bit more than that, Heidi’. They cost up to £500.

“She came up with the idea of doing a fundraiser and we were really grateful to everyone who supported her and donated.

“She is such a caring little girl and for one so young to take it upon herself to do this is amazing.

“Heidi has a little sister who has additional needs and she is a great role model to her as well.

“The initial goal was £100 but she raised more than three times that just ahead of Poppy Day. I am very proud.”

Suzannah hopes the selfless feat will encourage others to join and support the Royal British Legion branch, which is based at The Bell Inn.

Anyone wishing to make additional donations can donate to the legion directly or pop into Cromford Post Office.