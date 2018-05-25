Care workers worried after bus service is axed

Two care workers fear they may not be able to get to work due to the scrapping of a bus service.

Deborah Carrillo, 42, and a fellow work colleague, both catch the number 55A TM Travel bus to Wingerworth, to their work.

But the service, which currently runs until around 11pm, will now stop at 6pm from Saturday, leaving the pair worried they won’t be able to carry out their duties at work.

“By stopping this bus service they are cutting off the community, vulnerable adults and OAPs,” Deborah said.

“We would like them to compromise by running a bus every couple of hours.

“It could potentially lead to us having to leave our jobs because we can’t afford to get a taxi home.

“We don’t want to move because we both enjoy our jobs.”

Deborah, of Dunston, said that herself and her work colleague do not drive and regularly work afternoon shifts into the late evening and catch one of the last buses home.

In response, a Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “Most bus services in Derbyshire – around 85 per cent - are run commercially, with the rest being subsidised by the council in recognition of the importance of services in helping people to retain their independence.

“We currently put in £3.8m to support services countywide that otherwise would not run. But we have to save £12m from our budget this year and we’re reviewing all services we support.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, but the Monday to Saturday evening 55A service has very low passenger numbers – meaning a £4.44 subsidy was required for each passenger journey made. That is not a good use of taxpayers’ money.”

TM Travel did not respond in time to our request for a comment.