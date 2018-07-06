Care service business grew out of a spare room in my house

My name is Melanie Ulyatt MBE and I am the managing director of One to One Support Services. I’m 47 and I was born in Chesterfield and have never left! One to One Support Services was founded in 2006, starting life from a spare room in my house in Wingerworth. and provides health and social care services to vulnerable people in need. However, what many people don’t know is that we also cover children’s services, older persons, disabled, mental health and we are also one of the few care companies to specialise in communications services. Another string in the One to One Support bow is that we have our very own industry specific, and Signature and City & Guilds accredited, training academy based in Hasland. 1. What has been the highlight for your organisation over the past year? Well, we are now in our new head office building in Holmewood. It’s much bigger than our old premises and has allowed us to expand and grow the business significantly, giving us the resources to realign infrastructure in preparation to develop the business and expand our reach into new areas. Currently, we are looking at expanding our presence in Leeds and Derby. 2. Which development do you think will most benefit the town? I think the Northern Gateway development will greatly benefit the town. I am also looking forward to the development of Chesterfield Waterside which will also create hundreds of jobs and boost the local economy by bringing in tourism from surrounding cities and beyond. 3. Which high profile events are working well in Chesterfield? All the awards ceremonies, like the Derbyshire Times Business Awards, are always great, as you see a local business supporting and acknowledging the achievements of other businesses in the area. Then, there’s the Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards celebrating the great places to visit and enjoy great food locally. Also, the Chesterfield Retail Awards, championing the best places to shop around Chesterfield.

My name is Melanie Ulyatt MBE and I am the managing firector of One to One Support Services. I’m 47 and I’m a Chesterfield woman through and through! I was born in Chesterfield and have never left!

One to One Support Services was founded in 2006 and started life from a spare room in my house in Wingerworth, Chesterfield. 2018 marks the 12-year anniversary for One to One Support and the business has and continues to grow each day.

One to One Support Services provides Health and Social care services to vulnerable people in need. However, what many people don’t know is that we also cover children’s services, older persons, disabled, mental health and we are also one of the few care companies to specialise in communications services.

Another string in the One to One Support bow is that we have our very own industry specific, and Signature and City & Guilds accredited, training academy based in Hasland.

1. What has been the highlight for your organisation over the past year?

Well, we are now in our new head office building in Holmewood. It’s much bigger than our old premises and has allowed us to expand and grow the business significantly, giving us the resources to realign infrastructure in preparation to develop the business and expand our reach into new areas. Currently, we

are looking at expanding our presence in Leeds and Derby.

2. What are your future plans (New products/services, growth, taking on apprenticeships, news, etc)?

As I mentioned, we are looking at expanding our presence in Leeds and Derby. Last year, we were able to gain a lot of new services and clients in Sheffield, so the business is now looking at new areas. We have a few services in Leeds, which we are looking to grow, but Derby is completely new territory for us.

3. How would you describe Chesterfield to a potential investor?

Chesterfield is a great place to start a business, I should know, I did it! Chesterfield is the heart of England, offering a central hub with great transport links due to its location. It is only a short drive to a lot of the major cities such as Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Derby and Nottingham. Not to mention it already has a thriving business community!

4. Which development do you think will most benefit the town?

I think the Northern Gateway Development will greatly benefit the town. I am also really looking forward to the development of Chesterfield Waterside. Like the Northern Gateway, it too will create hundreds of jobs and boost the local economy by bringing in tourism from the surrounding cities and further afield.

5. Which high profile events are working well in Chesterfield and what kinds of events would you like to see in the future?

There’s so much to see and do in Chesterfield. All the awards ceremonies, like the Derbyshire Times Business Awards, are always great, as you see a local business supporting and acknowledging the achievements of other local businesses in the area. Then, there’s the Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards, celebrating the great places to visit and enjoy great food locally. Also, the Chesterfield Retail Awards, championing the best places to shop around Chesterfield.

Regarding future events, I’d like to see more investment and promotion of the Winding Wheel and Pomegranate theatre as they are both fantastic buildings with huge potential.

6. Where in the town do you spend your leisure time?

I have mentioned before about Chesterfield’s great range of events, restaurants and shops. Both Brampton and the town centre have some fantastic places to eat and drink.