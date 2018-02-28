Care homes raise funds for Ashgate Hospicecare

Care homes in Derbyshire have raised hundreds of pounds for people with life-limiting illnesses by selling tea, coffee and cakes to the public.

Five homes, run by the Hill Care Group, took part in Ashgate Hospicecare’s Care for a Cuppa event and brewed up £511.52.

The participants were Barnfield, Springbank House and Holmewood care home in Chesterfield and the surrounding area, Burton Closes Hall Care Home in Bakewell, and Longmoor Lodge Care in Sandiacre.

Pictured, left to right, are: left to right are: Ashgate Hospicecare fundraiser Lyn Community, care home kitchen manager Alison Dunlop, home manager Karen Busby and care assistant Lucy Gordon.